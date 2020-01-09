Celebrity Couples Expecting In 2020 (New Year, Same Celebrity Addiction)

We shouldn’t care which celebrities are popping out kids, but we can’t help ourselves. We have a bump watch addiction when it comes to famous couples. Whether it’s pregnancy announcements on Instagram, telltale bellies on the red carpet, or parent-newborn selfies blasted on entertainment news, we can’t turn away from the constant proliferation of high-profile families. 2020 has barely begun, but it’s already shaping up to be a baby boom of a year. These 15 celebrity couples are expecting, and we (embarrassingly) can’t wait to see how gorgeous the human race can get thanks to the combination of their insanely attractive genes.

Cover Photo: James Devaney / Contributor (Getty Images)

If you can’t say something nice: 10 Kind Lines to Say About Your Friend’s New Baby (That Suspiciously Looks Very Area 51)

1/15 Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail Award-winning actress Michelle Williams is newly engaged to, and expecting with, Fosse/Verdon director Thomas Kail. Williams has a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, with the late The Dark Knight star Heath Ledger. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

2/15 Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham Plus-size model Ashley Graham is bringing sexy back with her pregnancy. It's the first child for her and film director husband Justin Ervin. Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images (Getty Images)

3/15 Ben Foster and Laura Prepon Orange is the New Black star Laura Prepon and husband Ben Foster are expecting their second child, making their 2-year-old daughter a big sister soon. Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

4/15 Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson The third time's a charm for actress and model Milla Jovovich and director husband Paul W.S. Anderson. The couple have a 12-year-old and a 4-year-old, both girls. Photo: Stefanie Keenan (Getty Images for Tutu Du Monde)



5/15 Matt Pokora and Christina Milian Pop star Christina Milian is glowing with anticipation for the arrival of a baby with French singer-songwriter Matt Pokora. Milian has a 9-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. Photo: Allen Berezovsky (Getty Images)

6/15 America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams The Superstore star is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams. The couple have a toddler-aged son named Sebastian. Photo: Rachel Luna/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

7/15 Rachel Bloom and Dan Gregor The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress and husband Dan Gregor are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage (Getty Images)

8/15 Chloë Sevigny and Sinisa Mackovic Actress Chloë Sevigny has a bundle of joy on the way with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic. Photo: Roy Rochlin/WireImage (Getty Images)



9/15 Siri and Carson Daly These two can't stop expanding their brood! Today Show host Carson Daly and his wife Siri are expecting their fourth child. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal (Getty Images)

10/15 Nicole Tuck and DJ Khaled DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck are expecting a boy, their second child. Photo: Romain Maurice (Getty Images for Haute Living)

11/15 Bar Refaeli and Adi Ezra Model Bar Refaeli and husband Adi Ezra are expecting their third child, who will surely delight the couple's two daughters. Photo: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio (Getty Images)

12/15 Felicity Jones and Charles Guard Rogue One actress Felicity Jones is sailing through pregnancy in style. It will be the first child for her and film director husband Charles Guard. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)



13/15 Iskra Lawrence and Philip Payne Model Iskra Lawrence is primed to pop any day now. This will be her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images for InStyle)

14/15 Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens The former goalkeeper for the U.S. women's national soccer team awaits the arrival of twins with her NFL tight end husband Jerramy Stevens. Photo: Alex Grimm (Getty Images)

15/15 Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan has a baby girl on the way with hubby (and fellow pro soccer player) Servando Carrasco. That baby must be kicking up a storm. Photo: Maddie Meyer FIFA/FIFA (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.