Celebrity Couples Expecting In 2020 (New Year, Same Celebrity Addiction)

by Erica Rivera

We shouldn’t care which celebrities are popping out kids, but we can’t help ourselves. We have a bump watch addiction when it comes to famous couples. Whether it’s pregnancy announcements on Instagram, telltale bellies on the red carpet, or parent-newborn selfies blasted on entertainment news, we can’t turn away from the constant proliferation of high-profile families. 2020 has barely begun, but it’s already shaping up to be a baby boom of a year. These 15 celebrity couples are expecting, and we (embarrassingly) can’t wait to see how gorgeous the human race can get thanks to the combination of their insanely attractive genes.

