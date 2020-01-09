Culture / Entertainment
Goop Lab

Orgasms and Exorcisms: Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop Lab’ Is Netflix’s Newest Stranger Thing

by Mandatory Editors

Gwyneth Paltrow wants to heal what ails you – using extreme alternative therapies like orgasm workshops, exorcisms, and psychedelic mushrooms. She explores these unconventional treatments in her new Netflix series, The Goop Lab, which starts streaming Jan. 24. The show poster places Paltrow against a vagina-like background, with the tagline, “Reach new depths.” Um…

Paltrow founded the lifestyle company Goop in 2008; this six-episode reality series is just the latest outrageous way she’s boosting the brand. But Goop has waded into snake oil salesman territory before. In 2018, the company settled a lawsuit for $145K over its yoni egg, a $66 weighted talisman that women were advised to insert in their vaginas. Goop claimed the egg could regulate periods, balance hormones, improve bladder control, and prevent uterine prolapse – all without scientific data backing up those claims. Goop also got into hot water over the assertion that its Inner Judge Flower Essence Blend essential oil could cure depression. (If only.)

But all press is good press in Paltrow’s world, and the latest controversy brewing over her Netflix series is no exception. In the new Goop Lab trailer, the former actress asks, “How can we really milk the shit out of this?” Well, here’s what she came up with: subject her team to woo-hoo healing methods that have little to no proof of their effectiveness and film them freaking out.

We’re all for homeopathic medicine, but even we know that jerking off and getting high won’t cure our health problems (trust us, we’ve tried). In honor of the surely entertaining but completely dubious scenarios about to be featured on The Goop Lab, we’ve rounded up a list of 10 ridiculous alternative healing therapies. We here at Mandatory make no claims about their effectiveness, other than that of draining your wallet.

Cover Photo: Netflix

