Host With the Most: The 10 Best Ricky Gervais Jokes That Stuck the Landing at the 2020 Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais hosted the Golden Globes for the fifth time last night, promising to everyone in attendance that this would be his last appearance as master of ceremonies. Using his departure as a foil, he spent the first eight minutes of the show roasting a smattering of celebrities, failed movies, and the Hollywood Foreign Press. And while he kept it mostly on the up-and-up, there were one or two (or three) shots below the belt. As a Golden Globe swan song, it may not have been the grand finale we’d all hoped for, but his brash, devil-may-care take on Hollywood culture had the A-listers rolling in their seats. When most prime-time hosts play it safer than a beekeeper with a honey allergy, Gervais strolled into the Hollywood lion’s den and let the whip fly. Let’s take a look at the 10 best jokes that really stuck the landing.

Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media (Getty Images)

Hot fashion or hot mess? 14 Edgy Outfits of the 2020 Golden Globes (And a Few Fashion Statements That Should Have Stayed Home)

1/10 Host Insulting the Hosts Jokes "Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets. Hello! Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English."

2/10 Existential Burn Jokes "So let's go out with a bang. Let's all have a laugh, at your expense, shall we? Remember, we're all gonna die soon, and there's no sequel."

3/10 Racist Memoriam Jokes "We were going to do an 'in memoriam' this year, but when I saw the list of people who'd died, it wasn't diverse enough. It was mostly white people, and I thought, 'Nah, not on my watch.'"

4/10 Prison Jokes That Displease Tom Hanks "But you all look lovely, all dolled up. You came here in limos. I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman."



5/10 Two-For-One Jokes "You could binge-watch the entire first season of After Life, instead of watching this show. That's a show about a man who wants to kill himself because his wife dies of cancer. And it's still more fun than this, OK? Spoiler alert, season two is on the way. So in the end, he obviously didn't kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein."

6/10 Epic Movie Jokes "The Irishman was amazing. Long, but amazing. It wasn't the only epic movie. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, nearly three hours long. Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end, his date was too old for him."

7/10 Church Zingers "Talking of all you perverts, it was a big year for pedophile movies. Surviving R. Kelly. Leaving Neverland. Two Popes."

8/10 Woke Jokes "Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. You say you're woke, but if ISIS started a streaming service, you'd call your agent wouldn't ya?"



9/10 Cat Jokes "Dame Judi Dench defended the film [Cats], saying it was the role she was born to play because she loves nothing better than plonking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg, and licking her own bleep."

10/10 Actor Jokes That May or May Not Displease Tom Hanks "If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and fuck off, OK?"

Easy targets: 11 Likely Candidates to Get Rocked by Ricky Gervais Tonight at the Golden Globes

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.