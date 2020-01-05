Mandatory Live! From the Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet

If you’re anything like us, you can’t have your Golden Globes without a little red carpet primer. Luckily, Mandatory has access to such things to give you the inside vibe of the show with our guy, Jason Holland, who met many of Hollywood’s biggest and most influential stars. Enjoy some live red carpet access, from little Jason Momoa to big stars like Ronan Griffin Davis, along with lovelies like Scarlett Johansson and, well let’s face it, J-Lo and her giant bow, which took up most of the carpet.