This Week in Trailers: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Brings Silence Back to Horror

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including A Quiet Place Part II. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place Part II

Paramount Pictures has released the first full trailer for John Krasinski’s highly-anticipated sci-fi horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, featuring Emily Blunt’s Evelyn as she now leads the family following the death of her husband Lee. The sequel is slated to hit the theaters on March 20.

Gretel & Hansel

Orion Pictures has released a new trailer for Gretel & Hansel, a modern horror reworking of the classic fairy tale. Starring Sophia Lillis, you can follow its breadcrumbs into theaters on Jan. 31.

The Gentlemen

STXfilms has released a brand new trailer for writer-director Guy Ritchie’s upcoming crime movie The Gentlemen, featuring Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey’s Mickey Pearson as he tells the tale of a young foolish dragon and a wise cunning lion while threatening Henry Golding’s character. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Jan. 24, 2020.

The Wave

Epic Pictures Group has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming surreal sci-fi comedy The Wave starring Justin Long as a lawyer on the drug trip of a lifetime. The film is set to hit select theaters and VOD on Jan. 17 and Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 11!

Superman: Red Son

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released the Superman: Red Son Blu-ray and digital details of the next entry in the popular DC Universe movie series. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the feature-length animated film arrives — along with a new DC Showcase animated short, Phantom Stranger — on digital starting Feb. 25, 2020, and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack on March 17, 2020.