So Long Shows: TV Series We Love That We Must Say Goodbye to in 2020

It’s so hard to say goodbye. But we’ll have to, at least when it comes to these 10 TV shows. It’s tough because the characters in these series have become as dear as family and friends to us. We don’t want to see their story arcs end, their legacies fade from memory, or (God forbid) take their last breaths on screen. Alas, we have no choice but to honor the fallen and hope that the creative geniuses in Hollywood come up with some new, addictive entertainment fast so we can get over our collective heartbreak. Here are the TV series we’ll have to say so long to in 2020. Gather your tissues. It’s OK to cry.

1/10 'BoJack Horseman' Netflix's beloved animated series (and critical darling) is calling it quits after its sixth season. The show about the titular anthropomorphic horse explores the underbelly of the entertainment world and depicts its protagonist’s depression with accuracy, comedic wit, and compassion.

2/10 'Homeland' America's favorite bipolar spy, Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes), confronts her eighth and final season on this timely Showtime drama series this year. Will she avenge her Russian captors? Will she finally take responsibility for her bastard child? Will Brody come back from the dead? (A fan can hope.) We don't know, but one thing's for sure: her chin will wobble.

3/10 'The Good Place' This NBC afterlife-themed comedy wraps its fourth and final season with a 90-minute episode later this month. It remains to be seen if Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Michael (Ted Danson), and the rest of Team Cockroach will earn their way into the Good Place.

4/10 'Empire' Family ties and music industry drama are at the center of this Fox series, which ends after six seasons. Who shot Lucious (Terrence Howard)? Who put the bomb in Cookie's (Taraji P. Henson) car? All this and more will be revealed in the second half of the show's final season.



5/10 'Schitt’s Creek' The Emmy-nominated Canadian comedy comes to a close this year. On deck for its sixth and final season? David (Daniel Levy) and Patrick's (Noah Reid) wedding.

6/10 'Supernatural' After 15 seasons, the CW fantasy series is fading to black. We don't know what will happen to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) but rumor has it that it will be final and possibly apocalyptic.

7/10 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' The TV series based on the Marvel Comics' organization S.H.I.E.L.D. bids farewell in its seventh season. Expect time travel, face-stealing attacks, and all-out battle against the Chronicoms in the New York-set season.

8/10 'The Ranch' Ashton Kutcher fans will surely mourn Netflix's Colorado-set family comedy series as it rides off into the sunset at the end its fourth and final season. At the crux of the finale: who pulled the trigger inside Nick's trailer?



9/10 'Tin Star' In the third and final season of this gritty drama, Jim Worth (Tim Roth) and family return to the U.K. to confront the dark secrets of their past.

10/10 'Vikings' History's series on Norse warriors is wrapping up in 2020 after its sixth season. Prepare for epic battles, plenty of blood, and several new worlds before the historical drama takes its final bow.

