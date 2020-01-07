Culture / Entertainment
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Mandatory Nostalgia Battle: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers

by Nick Perkins

If you were an ‘80s or ‘90s kid, your afternoons were almost certainly defined by Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers and, if you were lucky, your Saturday mornings were spent with sugary cereal, your favorite action figures, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles wreaking havoc on Shredder. The TMNT and the MMPR have been a part of countless childhood memories, not to mention pop culture, for decades. While Ninja Turtles started out originally as a comic series, it almost immediately transcended the medium and became better known for the ‘80s cartoon series, the live-action films, and the multi-billion dollar toy industry.

Similarly, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers crash-landed in the United States after originally airing as a Japanese show called Super Sentai. When Sentai’s American counterpoint began airing in the early ‘90s, nobody knew what a sensation Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers would be. Since its debut in August of 1993, the television series has spawned a staggering 27 seasons, as well as three theatrical releases, a comic series of its own and, of course, lots and lots of toys.

The two properties share many similarities and they have just recently joined forces in a comic book series, which is the culmination of every ‘90s kid fantasy. But here at Mandatory, we can’t just enjoy nice things. Much like our 10-year-old selves with our action figures, we are going to make these two entities battle for supremacy. Who’s better: turtles or rangers? Would you rather be a teenage mutant or a mighty morphin’? Now is the time to find out as we present Mandatory Nostalgia Battle: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vs. Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers.

Both franchises will have a legacy that will endure forever but it’s the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that we loved first, and they are the ones we will always love best.

Overall Winner: TMNT

