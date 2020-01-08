Culture

Which Ego Is Uglier? Elon’s Cybertruck vs. Kanye’s Foam Sneaker

by Ken Franklin

There’s something undeniably kindred about Elon Musk’s Cybertruck and Kanye West’s Foam Runner. Beyond the obvious factors like their hideous appearance and lack of inner beauty, there exists a connective tissue extending as if from both men themselves. (Even their names ring alike. Musk, West. Kanye, Elon.) And from these two towering personalities springs forth a twin ego, like a firehose on full blast, that drenches everything they do. Today we dare to compare these icon’s inner geysers by examining their latest creations, the Tesla Cybertruck and the Addidas Yeezy Foam Runner. Which one will crash and burn along the berm of existence and which will go the distance?

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN (Getty Images)

The other shoe just dropped: Kanye West Preaches the Evils of Consumption, Meanwhile Sells $250 Hoodies

Laugh riot: Ranking the 10 Funniest Stand-Up Specials of 2019

Whether we like it or not, we live in a world of billionaires. And what happens when you give an egomaniac billions of dollars to run amok? Best case scenario, they push their ideas onto us through sheer market force, shaping the world we live in fundamental ways (even if their ideas are bad or ill-conceived). But, wait – is Kanye West actually a billionaire? According to Forbes, he’s worth about a quarter million, despite the fact that West “showed them receipts,” at the New York Times’ Dealbook Conference in November allegedly proving otherwise. This means West’s net worth is only about one percent of Musk’s, yet his ego, on the other hand, is just as gargantuan.

Overall “Winner”: Kanye West

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.