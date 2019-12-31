Culture / Entertainment
2019

Mandatory Movie Battles: 2009 vs. 2019 in Film

by Taylor Salan

Rewind to Dec. 31, 2009. Barack Obama was still in the first year of his tenure as president, Kanye West had famously interrupted Taylor Swift at the VMAs, and most importantly, Avatar had just arrived in theaters and was in the process of becoming a worldwide phenomenon. As the current decade comes to a close and a new one begins, 2009 seems like an eternity ago. The years that followed these seemingly trivial events saw a great deal of change, from the way that technology infiltrated society to the way that people interacted and everything in between.

In the realm of movies, the disparity between 2009 and 2019 has grown even bigger. Movies seem different now when compared to the ones from a decade ago, but why? Naturally, this also begs the question: are movies better now than they were 10 years ago? That’s what we’re here to examine. So without further adieu, let’s jump into this special Mandatory Movie Battle where we pit 2009 vs. 2019 in the film industry!

Cover Photos: Disney

Although it’s easy to be nostalgic about the past, 2019 proves that it’s also possible to be optimistic about the future. With international markets like China growing in prominence, the future of the movie business is trending to worldwide grosses rather than just domestic profits. In this and many more respects, the medium of film is changing right before our eyes. And the gap is only widening. Not since the advent of sound have we gone through such a radical shift in the way that not only movies are made, but the way that filmmaking is approached as a whole. Ultimately, the 2020s have great potential to be a great decade for film, far better than the one that preceded it.

Overall Winner: 2019

