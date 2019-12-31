’50 Shades of Grey’ Was the Bestselling Book of the Decade (And 10 Other Sad Attempts That Performed Too Well)

At the end of each decade, we’re forced as a collective to review pop culture at large to see where we went wrong. God, did we go wrong. Some of the most successful phenomena of the 2010s were complete dumpster fires. Don’t believe us? Then check this out: the bestselling book of the decade is 50 Shades of Grey. What seemed like something fresh and cool is now a tragedy of epic proportions, but it doesn’t end with 50 Shades. Keep reading to see our list of the most overrated success stories of the decade.

1/10 The Job of President of the United States One thing we learned this decade is that being the president of the United States is a joke. Totally overrated. And literally anyone can do it.

2/10 Trap Music Trap is a genre of music so bad that it should be neatly folded up, placed in a paper bag and set on fire. It won't be and you still might like it, but like the people who love 5o Shades of Grey, you're wrong.

3/10 The Avengers Just. Say. No. Mostly because in your soul you know they sucked so much more than you're willing to admit.

4/10 Justin Bieber Justin Bieber is one of the bestselling artists of the 2010s, yet he is still Justin Bieber. We can't wait for him to have to join a reality TV show in the '20s to try and stay relevant.



5/10 Carpool Karaoke No one really wants to see James Corden, let alone hear him sing. Please. End. This. Bit.

6/10 Facebook Is it an innocent form of social media or the catalyst for the end of modern society as we know it? Who cares. Mark Zuckerberg looks like a creep and if we all had to see his face when we logged on, we'd stop doing it.

7/10 Fortnite This is the 50 Shades of Grey of gaming. Lame.

8/10 The NFL From neglecting the health of their players to going bananas over Colin Kaepernick taking a knee, the NFL is a festering wound in the world of professional sports that you love.



9/10 Influencers We couldn't focus on just one influencer, so we're targeting them at large. Influencing isn't a job. It's barely a personality. Stop streaming your so-called perfect life.

10/10 Jeff Goldblum Although Jeff Goldblum had a sort of career renaissance this past decade, it's important to mention he isn't cool. At all. In fact, he's just another creepy old dude in flashy clothing.

Which insanely successful piece of pop culture in the 2010s do you think was total garbage? Let us know in the comments!

