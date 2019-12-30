Culture / Entertainment
Michael B. Jordan

RANKED! Michael B. Jordan’s Best Roles (Before ‘Just Mercy’)

by Taylor Salan

Michael B. Jordan is one of Hollywood’s best up-and-coming actors. Although Jordan began his career in television as a child actor, he quickly transitioned into independent feature film roles. Throughout the 2010s, Jordan has displayed immense range within his performances in a variety of different projects. Jordan’s latest role in Just Mercy sees the actor playing a real-life defense attorney named Bryan Stevenson, who advocates for a black man wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of a white woman. It looks to be another powerful performance from Jordan. While we wait to see how the actor’s role in Just Mercy settles among his performances throughout the decade, here is a handy ranking of Michael B. Jordan’s best roles up to this point.

Cover Photo: Marvel Studios

Mandatory best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Greatest Indie Movies of the Year

Mandatory Showdown: Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ vs. Scott Stapp’s Rock Band Creed

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.