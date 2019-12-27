Culture / Entertainment
Jumanji: The Next Level

‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Shows That Even Fun Sequels Don’t Need to Exist (And 10 Upcoming Movie Sequels We’re OK Without)

by Taylor Salan

Looking back on the biggest movie surprises of 2017, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle quickly rose to the top of the list. Two years later, the sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level, has finally arrived in theaters and, in true Hollywood fashion, proves that some sequels are totally unnecessary. Even though The Next Level is enjoyable enough as a standalone story, it’s also one of those sequels that features diminishing returns. It’s not a bad film; it’s just that it’s far less surprising or compelling than its predecessor.

If Welcome to the Jungle was surprisingly effective action comedy with an intriguing premise, then The Next Level keeps the core elements, just with less charm this time around. Ultimately, Jumanji: The Next Level proves that even fun sequels sometimes have no reason to exist, other than to make few armored trucks full of money. With that in mind, here are 10 upcoming movie sequels that we would probably be better off without.

