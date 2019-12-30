10 Awesome Events to Look Forward to in 2020

Forget your New Year’s resolutions. They’re not going to be what makes 2020 great. No, there are other things to get psyched about as we forge ahead into a brand-new decade. Political upsets, technological developments, and the Summer Olympics are all on the horizon. Annihilation, too, but until then, there’s plenty to keep us busy, entertained, and debating at the dinner table for the next 12 months. These are the 10 awesome events to look forward to in 2020.

1/10 The presidential election results will surprise us all. If we know anything about elections now, it's that they're unpredictable. Who will be our next Commander in Chief? It's anybody's guess. But it probably won't be the candidate you want.

2/10 Bill and Ted return to the big screen. Our favorite time-traveling slackers Bill and Ted are back! In 2020, they'll Face the Music in a sequel that catches up with them in middle age. Both fathers, they'll be recruited to create a hit song that will save the universe. It won't be the best movie of the year, but it will be one of the most anticipated on-screen reunions of 2020.

3/10 We'll ride a roller coaster -- on a cruise. Cruise ships are getting pimped out in 2020. The one we're most excited about is Carnival Cruise Line's Mardi Gras, a "fun ship" that features the first-ever cruise ship roller coaster that travels 800 feet on the top deck at speeds up to 40 mph. Whiplash and sea sickness simultaneously? Where do we sign up?

4/10 Skateboarding comes to the Olympics. The Summer Olympics are back in August 2020 in Tokyo, and they're better than ever. Among the new high-adrenaline sports you can medal in: skateboarding. All those afternoons in the skate park just might pay off!



5/10 The new Xbox Series X redesign debuts. By this time next year, shoppers will be battling to grab a new Xbox Series X. Microsoft's redesigned gaming console is meant to blend in with your other electronics while still supporting thousands of Xbox One titles and a slew of accessories. Consider us glued to our controllers. Photo: Microsoft

6/10 Rideshare drivers will become obsolete. Self-driving cars are going to take over at some point, and 2020 is as good a guess as any. We're bummed that we won't get to have any more awkward conversations with that slightly scary, cigarette-smelling drifter behind the wheel.

7/10 A total solar eclipse visits South America. Hop a plane to Chile or Argentina to see the next total solar eclipse on Dec. 14. Don't forget your protective eyewear!

8/10 Japan will build a robotic moon base. Talk about robots replacing our jobs...and space exploration. Japan is on track to initiate its robot-built moon base for (you guessed it) robots in 2020. What the robots are going to do once it's built isn't clear, but we'd bet racing is involved.



9/10 Climate change will kill us all. Climate change experts predict that in arid climates, land will get drier and more flammable. In other regions, record snowfall is expected. So you’re either going to die in a wildfire or an avalanche. Pick your poison.

10/10 We'll get nuked by North Korea. If climate change doesn't kill us first, North Korea will. Someone's going to push the button eventually and we're placing our bets on Kim Jong-un. This dude has a hard-on for launching missiles (that never seem to perform as they're supposed to). But even idiots get lucky sometimes, and 2020 might just be his year. It's been nice knowing you, mankind!

