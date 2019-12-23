Culture / Music
Christmas Songs

Jingle Fails! The 15 Absolute Worst Christmas Songs We Never Want To Hear Again

by Ken Franklin

Inarguably the worst part of the holidays is Christmas music. It’s chintzy, saccharine, and waiting around every corner. Like some jolly zombie with Stevia for brains, it awakens from its yearlong slumber every December to wreak havoc on our lives. It’s an unruly invasion that is inescapable. And while a few Christmas songs admittedly bring joy to the child in us all, most of the season’s offerings are a blight upon society. Some are downright deadly. The following 15 songs are so atrocious, we’ve been forced to write Santa a letter asking him to banish them to the South Pole where they can never hurt anyone again. Until then, watch out for neighborhood carolers, and beware the 15 worst Christmas songs of all time.

Photo: AaronAmat (Getty Images)

Single bells: A Survival Guide For Getting Through the Holidays While Flying Solo

Is it still the thought that counts? 10 Kind Ways to Say Thank You For a Present (You Plan to Throw Away)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.