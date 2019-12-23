10 Best Christmas Video Games to Play During the Holidays

'Home Alone'

Home Alone is one of the most legendary Christmas movies and its Sega Genesis adaptation is quite excellent. Players play as Kevin as he battles the "wet bandits" and tries to outlast the criminals until the police arrive. To do this, players have to set up elaborate traps and even go into the houses of Kevin's neighbors to keep them safe as well. It captures all of the fun of the film and is worthy of a nostalgia-filled playthrough.