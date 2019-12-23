10 Best Christmas Video Games to Play During the Holidays
While the concept of a Christmas movie is common, there are plenty of great video games that take place around the holidays as well. From the retro titles of our childhood to more modern games that can be played on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, there are plenty of great games focusing on wintery holiday fun. Mandatory has put together a list of the 10 best Christmas video games that are perfect to play during your holiday break.
'Animal Crossing: New Leaf'
The big hook of Animal Crossing was that it follows the real-life seasons, so when it's winter you can expect to see lots of snow and winter activities to pop up. Players can enjoy the festive nature of the 3DS game by dressing up like Santa, giving gifts to other villagers, and building a snowman. For pure unadulterated cheer, you can't beat Nintendo's social simulation title.
'Christmas Nights'
This free version of the Sega Saturn classic Nights Into Dreams is appropriately themed for the holidays. It's pretty short, as it came packaged with new Saturn games and magazines, but both of the included levels are quite charming. One of the coolest aspects is getting to fly around and retrieve a Christmas star that players can then put back on top of a tree. There's even an unlockable bonus that allows players to play as Sonic the Hedgehog.
'Dead Rising 4'
The most recent entry in the Dead Rising series takes place during Christmas. It winds up being quite the satire on consumerism and players get to bash the brains of zombies in with a variety of would-be Christmas gifts. The series has always been known for its goofy sense of humor, but Dead Rising 4 really takes it to the next level.
'Die Hard Trilogy'
Let's settle the debate: yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie. So, by that same logic, the classic video game adaptation of the series, Die Hard Trilogy, is a Christmas game. This classic 1996 release for PlayStation, Sega Saturn, and PC adapted each of the original three films into a different gameplay type. The first movie is represented by a third-person shooter, while the second is an on-rails shooter, and the third is a driving game. All wind up being a good time, and the first two have Christmas settings.
'Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble'
While Donkey Kong Country 3 isn't traditionally a Christmas game, it has a cheat code that turns it into one. It's accessed by entering the code "Merry" into the file selection screen, and it turns all of the bonus levels collectibles into bells and presents rather than stars and bananas. It also plays Christmas music to accompany it. It's a great holiday twist on a beloved title.
'Home Alone'
Home Alone is one of the most legendary Christmas movies and its Sega Genesis adaptation is quite excellent. Players play as Kevin as he battles the "wet bandits" and tries to outlast the criminals until the police arrive. To do this, players have to set up elaborate traps and even go into the houses of Kevin's neighbors to keep them safe as well. It captures all of the fun of the film and is worthy of a nostalgia-filled playthrough.
'Jazz Jackrabbit: Holiday Hare'
Before Cliff Bleszinski designed Unreal Tournament and Gears of War, he created the platformer Jazz Jackrabbit. While console players had plenty of platforming games to choose from, they were more of a rarity on PC. Jazz Jackrabbit found its successful niche and a free Christmas-edition of the game was released a year after the game came out. It features three holiday-themed levels and it even received its own holiday sequel the next year that added two new stages.
'Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney'
The final case of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney has the bumbling defense attorney trying to prove the innocence of his childhood friend and rival prosecutor during Christmas. With plenty of holiday gags, such as Larry Butz dressing up as Santa, and a case that ends with the player cross-examining a talking parrot, it's one of the most memorable turnabouts in the series.
'Saints Row IV'
Saints Row IV isn't a Christmas game by default, but its excellent How the Saints Saved Christmas DLC turns it into one. It has the gang, which now runs the United States government, trying to save Santa Claus and features plenty of holiday-themed weapons. It's goofy, M-rated fun that is perfect for adults looking to enjoy the festive season.
'Yakuza 5'
Most of the Yakuza series takes place between Christmas, but few fully embrace the season quite like Yakuza 5. The series' most-complex installment features one of its five characters dressing up like Santa in order to take on some ne'er-do-wells that are attacking people dressed like Santa Claus. Beyond that, players can get into the holiday spirit by partaking in snowball fights with children. It shows that even tough-nosed yakuza members aren't immune to the allure of Christmas.
