10 Major Movies We’re Most Anticipating in 2020

2019 was a good year for film, but 2020 promises to be even better. Make that badass. From explosion-happy action sequels to superhero epics to spine-tingling horror stories, there will be no shortage of awesome entertainment in the new year. There are some striking similarities among forthcoming films: everything ’80s is new again, middle-aged icons are reprising their most memorable roles, and explosions will dominate the silver screen. In short, 2020 is going to be a thrill ride. While it was tough to narrow down the most anticipated movies to a mere 10 features, we managed to do it, and we can’t wait for this new decade of Hollywood magic to begin.

Cover Photo: Orion Pictures

1/10 'Bad Boys For Life' Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are back in the buddy-cop franchise that's so bad, it's good. Expect a plethora of guns, car chases, expletives, and ageist jokes. Release Date: Jan. 17, 2020

2/10 'A Quiet Place Part II' Writer-director John Krasinski returns with wife and actress Emily Blunt for the sequel of the thriller that follows the Abbott family as they struggle to survive without making a sound. Release Date: March 20, 2020 Photo: Paramount Pictures

3/10 'No Time to Die' While we have qualms with the title, we can't wait to see what tricks Daniel Craig's 007 has up his sleeve as he attempts to rescue an abducted scientist. Release Date: April 8, 2020

4/10 'Black Widow' Scarlett Johansson continues her cinematic hot streak by reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff in this Marvel prequel that retraces her journey to becoming the Black Widow. Release Date: May 1, 2020



5/10 'Fast and Furious 9' Does it really matter what the plot is? You're only coming for the cars anyway, and we don't blame you. The ninth installment of the adrenaline-packed franchise is bound to be a summer blockbuster. Release Date: May 22, 2020

6/10 'Wonder Woman 1984' Gal Gadot and Chris Pine return, and Kristen Wiig joins up, for this '80s era follow-up to the 2017 superhero smash film Wonder Woman. Insane action scenes, unbelievable special effects, and jaw-dropping costumes await. Release Date: June 5, 2020 Photo: Warner Bros.

7/10 'Candyman' In what is sure to be his next horror masterpiece, Jordan Peele is takes a stab at a "spiritual sequel" of the 1992 film Candyman. With Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris starring, plus Tony Todd returning as the titular murderer, this is a guaranteed scare-fest. Release Date: June 12, 2020

8/10 'Top Gun: Maverick' Have a need for speed? So does Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise), a thrill-seeking pilot with 31 years experience defying gravity who shows no signs of slowing down. The killer cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Release Date: June 26, 2020



9/10 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Writer-director Jason Reitman revives the legendary '80s film legacy in this next-generation sequel. A family down on its luck moves to an Oklahoma farmhouse, where they soon discover supernatural forces at work. Based solely on the preview, prepare for more of a thriller experience than a comedy that apes the original. Release Date: July 10, 2020

10/10 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' They may be middle-aged fathers now, but Bill (Keanu Reeves) and Ted (Alex Winter) can still jam. In this long-awaited sequel, the most excellent BFFs are tasked with composing a song that will save the universe. Release Date: Aug. 21, 2020 Photo: Orion Pictures

