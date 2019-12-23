RANKED! All The Live-Action Star Wars Movies (Including ‘The Rise of Skywalker’)

3. 'The Last Jedi'

There’s no doubt that The Last Jedi is a divisive movie. It’s easily the most mature and reflective movie of the entire Star Wars saga, which is probably why certain segments of the fandom can’t stand it. In other words, The Last Jedi is the least childish film in a franchise that was designed to appeal primarily to children. Although some might see this as a drawback, it’s actually the movie’s greatest asset – the ambition to tell a different kind of Star Wars story than we’ve seen before. While it’s hard to agree with every single one of the choices that writer-director Rian Johnson makes in the movie, there’s no question that he swings for the fences and mostly succeeds. Regardless of what someone’s expectations for what they wanted the movie to be are, there’s no denying that this is a movie that no one saw coming.