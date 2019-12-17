Culture / Entertainment / Music
Eminem

Eminem Demands Apology After Nick Cannon New Diss Track, Meanwhile Pot Calls Kettle Black

by Mandatory Editors

Let’s all agree, social media feuds are the least gangster way to beef. And the latest Twitter feud between Nick Cannon and Eminem feels more like a senior rest home battle for the last packet of apple sauce than, well, actual beef. It all started when former Nickelodeon star Cannon reignited the broiler on a longstanding feud last week, calling Eminem “old” before releasing a diss track alleging sexual relations between Eminem and his chauffeur. In response, Eminem denied ever having a chauffeur and tweeted, “I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous.”

If you’re new to the world of hip-hop feuds, let’s get one thing straight. They only exist to sell more records. But even so, Jesse from Breaking Bad’s lookalike probably had it coming. Over his 20-year career, he’s singlehandedly packaged more beef than a German sausage factory. So before Nick Cannon’s buddy Suge Knight breaks out of jail (and Eminem’s former labelmate 50 Cent puts down his Vitamin Water) to engage in group fisticuffs, let’s rewind and take a look at the makings of Eminem’s latest beef sandwich.

