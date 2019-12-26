Culture / Entertainment
movie lines

10 Greatest TV Lines That Existed in the 2010s

by Taylor Salan

With the rise of streaming and serialized storytelling in the 2010s, it’s safe to say that the decade has provided a plethora of peak television offerings. Although some might even say that it’s a golden age, there’s no doubt that certain TV shows have entered the pop culture zeitgeist in a way that no one could have imagined. Whether it is a character you might love, a situation you might relate to, or just a great joke, here are 10 of the greatest TV lines that existed in the 2010s.

Cover Photo: Amazon Studios

Mandatory top 10 of the 2010s: The Most Hilarious Comedy Movies of the Decade

Spare yourself: The Least Enjoyable Movies of the Decade

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.