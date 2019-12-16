Culture / Entertainment
Dueling Keanus: Should You See 'John Wick 4' or 'Matrix 4' on May 21, 2021?

by Josh Plainse

Some things only get better with age; this has proven true for wine, trees, decision-making, and Keanu Reeves. Now in his mid-50s, Reeves’ popularity is virtually unparalleled, rivaled only by Santa Claus, Jesus, the Easter Bunny, and sliced bread. He is now at the center of two huge action franchises and Hollywood has taken notice—realizing that the only actor who can out-Keanu Reeves is Reeves himself. And for better or worse, the upcoming John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4 have been given the same release date.

In celebration of Reeves’ two seemingly indestructible characters taking to the silver screen simultaneously, the internet has deemed May 21, 2021, Keanu Reeves day. However, there are undoubtedly those who find themselves at a crossroads; in a world of soaring expenses, purchasing two movie tickets on the same day might not fit within everyone’s budget. So, which Reeves movie should you see on May 21, 2021? We’re going to pit aspects of Neo and John Wick’s movies against one another in an effort to predict which forthcoming chapter will be worthier of its star.

Technically John Wick 4 wins for being the more reliable outing, but we can’t help but wish a double feature night upon everyone. Being jacked up on Keanu kung-fu is more invigorating than uppers and more relaxing than downers. Consider this a global mission statement for the Keanu fandom: where there is a will, there is a way. You have over a year to pad your bank account, pocket, or piggy bank with roughly $20. Make it happen. In our Keanu funds we pray, “whoa.”

Overall Winner: John Wick 4

