First ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer Brings Justice to the ’80s

After much anticipation, the first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has arrived. While the film’s release date was pushed back an entire year, it seems that the wait has been worth it with a dazzling and colorful look at the sequel. Will Diana successfully bring justice and peace to the rampant consumerism and excessive greed of the Reagan Era? We’re not sure. In the meantime, here are some of the best moments in the first Wonder Woman 1984 trailer.

1/19 Steve Trevor Shrine The trailer begins with an ominous shot of Diana arriving at her apartment, followed by a close-up of her fallen lover. Why is she still mourning him 60 years after his death?

2/19 Diana Meets Barbara Ann Minerva Apparently, it was pretty damn good. At least that’s what we can glean with Diana’s conversation with a pre-Cheetah Kristen Wiig.

3/19 1984 In case it wasn’t clear from the music, this movie takes place in 1984. Diana also seems to be arriving at some sort of function.

4/19 Maxwell Lord Introduces Us to the Future We get our first look at Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord, who looks sleazy as hell in the best way possible. Wait; is that the Starcourt Mall from Stranger Things 3?



5/19 Stranger Things Are Afoot Yep, that’s the Starcourt mall.

6/19 Tiara Throwing Star Ninja throwing stars were popular in the '80s, right?

7/19 Ominous Gazes and Magic Watches Diana and Minerva gaze ominously into the camera, while Steve Trevor’s watch mysteriously moves. More importantly, Diana apparently took the time to visit “Trevor Ranch”? He must have magic charm like James Bond.

8/19 Steve Trevor Is Somehow Alive Yup, Steve has a magic charm. But is it really him?



9/19 Cryptic McGuffins and Subtle Supervillainy Max Lord holds some sort of super-powerful crystal. What is it with DC and super-powerful crystal McGuffins?

10/19 Washington D.C. Chaos Lord offers a smug smile, implying that he might be to blame for the chaos unfolding in the streets of D.C.

11/19 Cleaning Up the Reagan White House Bringing justice to the Reagan White House, one deflected bullet at a time.

12/19 Barbara’s Re-Emergence We see a far sexier Barbara entering what seems to be a different party. Now she’s looking pretty posh with an entirely new look. Notice the subtle but telling cheetah print on her dress. Coincidence? Definitely not.



13/19 Colors, So Many Colors Steve looks in awe at some kind of fireworks display in what seems to be a more...intimate moment. Could they end up getting jiggy in the invisible jet? Time will tell.

14/19 The Golden Lasso Not only do we see some of Diana’s fancy lasso moves that were suspiciously missing from Justice League, but we also get a better look at Steve’s sweet tracksuit.

15/19 Return to Themiscyra We also see young Diana taking part in some kind of Amazonian trials.

16/19 With Arms Wide Open Witness the glory of Pedro Pascal doing his best Tron impression. Could this be Brother Eye? Probably not, but one can wish.



17/19 Flipping Trucks and Giving No Fucks We also get some quick shots of Diana kicking and leg-sweeping her way to victory in the White House. More importantly, Steve seems impressed with Diana’s ability to defy gravity.

18/19 Riding the Lightning In one of the more badass moments of the trailer, we get a cool shot of Diana literally riding the lightning. While one would never think that Wonder Woman and Metallica would be associated with one another, it would honestly be a disappointment if they don’t use the song "Ride the Lightning" during this moment.

19/19 The Golden Eagle Armor! Closing out the trailer is the big unveiling of the Golden Eagle armor. It’s a ridiculously badass moment that further proves Diana is still really good at deflecting bullets.

