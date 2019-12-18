Mandatory Best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Greatest Netflix Originals of the Year

3. 'Marriage Story'

Hopefully you’ve never been, or will never be, divorced. But if you’re curious what the hellscape otherwise known as uncoupling looks like, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story will drop you right down in the middle of the carnage. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson star as an artsy couple whose bicoastal conflicting interests end their marriage and pit them against one another in a brutal (and, unfortunately, realistic) custody battle. There are no winners here, except audiences, who see some of the best performances either of those actors have ever given onscreen. These two are going to be collecting a lot of statues come awards season.