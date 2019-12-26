Culture / Entertainment
movie upsets

Mandatory Best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Biggest Movie Upsets of the Year

by Taylor Salan

This year has been one of the most surprising of the decade in entertainment. With stiff competition at the box office and a changing distribution model with the rise of streaming, there’s only so much room for success. Although 2019 was an excellent year for movies, both financially and critically, it was also filled with tons of upsets. Whether it be movies that were disappointing on a creative level, movies that failed to bring in the crowds, or both, here are the 10 biggest movie upsets of the year.

Cover Photo: Skydance Media

