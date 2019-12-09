2020 Golden Globe Nominations Revealed; Mostly Forget Female Filmmakers

As the 2020 awards season begins to rev up, the Golden Globes are back at it again. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) just announced the full list of 2020 nominees, once again demonstrating that it’s the laughing stock of awards ceremonies. While the HFPA has historically stunt-nominated subpar performances and movies specifically to get certain personalities to attend the ceremony, everyone knows that celebrities only attend to drink copious amounts of alcohol and get massive gift baskets. Seriously though, the most riveting aspect of the Golden Globes is not who will win a given award, but who will provide the best inebriated moment on live television.

More importantly, they also have a history of largely ignoring female filmmakers, especially in recent years. In order to address the obvious lack of female representation behind the camera in years past, the HFPA decided to take action by once again proving that it’s a boys club and failed to nominate any significant films directed or written by female filmmakers this year. Not only did they once again unveil an all-male lineup for Best Director, but also the screenwriting category features no female scribes. Adding insult to injury, a grand total of zero movies directed by women were nominated in either Best Motion Picture – Drama or Best Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical.

Although legitimate awards contenders like Little Women, Booksmart, Hustlers, and Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood gained acting nominations, just about every significant awards contender directed or written by a woman was shut out by the HFPA. Here are a few of the most notable women-helmed films of the year that the 2020 Golden globes nominations snubbed.

1/8 Greta Gerwig - 'Little Women'

2/8 Olivia WIlde - 'Booksmart'

3/8 Marielle Heller - 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

4/8 Loraine Scafaria - 'Hustlers'



5/8 Alma Har'el - 'Honey Boy'

6/8 Melina Matsoukas - 'Queen and Slim'

7/8 Ava DuVerney - 'When They See Us'

8/8 Lulu Wang - 'The Fairwell'

