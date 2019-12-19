Culture / Entertainment
actresses

Mandatory Best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Greatest Actresses of the Year

by Erica Rivera

Women ruled on both the big and small screens this year. From a sex-obsessed Brit who falls for a priest to a slain pregnant celebrity to a woman who exploits her daughter for financial gain, female characters provided modern actresses with meaty material in 2019. It was near impossible to narrow the best of them down to an exclusive group of 10, and even more challenging to rank them, but we managed to do it. Did your favorite star make the cut? Find out below!

Cover Photo: Columbia Pictures

Hidden gems: 10 Incredible Indie Movies You Might’ve Missed This Year

Up and comers: RANKED! Our 20 Favorite Breakthrough Actors and Actresses

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.