Dr. Sleep

Mandatory Exclusive! Behind the Scenes Recreating ‘The Shining’ Maze For Sequel ‘Dr. Sleep’

by Mandatory Editors

Heeere’s something! We’re going behind the scenes of Dr. Sleep into the art design of the recreation of the iconic wall maze from that film’s predecessor, Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 thriller The ShiningYou know the one, where crazy Jack Nicholson is chasing his poor wife with an ax through a frozen maze until he freezes to death. Requiring one month of prep work for one day of shooting, the process of rebuilding the masterpiece 40 years later was intense (you wouldn’t believe the number of staples it took to build this thing). This step-by-step sneak peek comes just in time to catch Ewan McGregor in the Dr. Sleep DVD release on Feb. 4.

