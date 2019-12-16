Culture / Entertainment

Mandatory Best of 2019: Ranking the 10 Greatest Movies of the Year

by Ken Franklin

Movie magic flexed its muscle in 2019, bringing us some of the most entertaining and memorable big-screen experiences of the decade. Superheroes once again conquered the box office, with Disney taking home more than $10 billion in earnings. But surprisingly, in a season full of high-flying, spandex-clad heroes, some of the best movies of the year were small budget flicks about relationships and class dynamics. So as the curtain closes on a most satisfying year in cinema, here are our picks for the 10 greatest movies of 2019.

Cover Photo: Universal Pictures

