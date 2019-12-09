Power 5: Ranking the Top UFC on ESPN 7 Performances

5. Billy Quarantillo

Quarantillo obliterated Jacob Kilburn in a legitimate contender for “Beatdown of the Year,” as he submitted the 24-year-old organizational newcomer with a triangle choke in the second round of their featherweight confrontation. A short-notice fill-in for Chris Fishgold, Kilburn raised the white flag 3:18 into Round 2 but not before he absorbed a horrendous beating that was difficult to watch. A former King of the Cage champion, Quarantillo bit down on a guillotine choke early in the first round, settled in top position and achieved full mount before he uncorked a sustained burst of punches and elbows. He hunted a rear-naked choke at times but returned to battering Kilburn when an opportunity to finish did not present itself. Quarantillo delivered a takedown to start the middle stanza, applied ferocious ground-and-pound once more and then transitioned from an arm-triangle choke to an armbar before cinching the triangle.