The Irishman

Mandatory Movies Battles: ‘The Irishman’ vs. ‘Goodfellas’

by Taylor Salan

Martin Scorsese has contributed countless class films to the gangster genre, but his latest (and presumably last) entry to the genre, The Irishman, is a big deal. The film serves as not only the longest film of his career but also his first foray into streaming with Netflix. More importantly, it reunites three of the greatest actors of the 20th century: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. With that in mind, The Irishman naturally begs the question: how does it stack up to Goodfellas? Let’s find out!

In many ways, The Irishman serves as the culmination of Scorsese’s career. It’s a movie that is both reflective of his work while also serving as a deep meditation in finding redemption for one’s actions at the end of their life. At the same time, it also repeats much of what Scorsese has already accomplished throughout his illustrious career, even if it is a bit more refined. Ultimately, The Irishman is a solid effort from the legendary director. Time will tell, but at least for now, Goodfellas is a tighter and slightly more entertaining experience than The Irishman.

