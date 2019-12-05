International Ninja Day: Celebrating the Best Video Game Ninjas

Hanzo Hattori

Based upon the real-life samurai and ninja of the same name, several games have featured the loyal Tokugawa clan member. One of his best portrayals comes from Samurai Shodown, and he's one of the few characters that has been playable in every release. The Iga ninja comes equipped with shurikens that he can use to attack from afar and knows how to use flash bombs to attack his foes. He also uses his stealth abilities to teleport short distances and become invisible, which are definitely skills the real-life Hattori couldn't pull off.