Culture / Entertainment / Music

25 Years Ago Today: Adam Sandler Taught Us About ‘Chanukah’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’

by Mandatory Editors

On December 3, 1994, Adam Sandler performed the historic holiday number for Jews (and people who don’t understand Jews), “The Chanukah Song.” During SNL’s Weekend Update segment, Sandler joined comedy vet, Norm McDonald, for a quick run-through of his acoustic classic. The anthem for every little Jewish boy and girl who didn’t have a Jewish song to sing, Sandler serves up what he does best: laughs and more laughs. So put on your yamaka, it’s time for Hannukah with Saturday Night Live alum, our dear friend Adam Sandler (except he’s 28 here and still very much in his Billy Madison oeuvre).

Cover: SNL 

