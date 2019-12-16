Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Biggest Breakthrough Actors of the Decade

5. Benedict Cumberbatch

Just saying his name brings a smile to your face. Go ahead, say it out loud with a British accent. We'll wait. Before he was Khan in Star Trek Into Darkness, his only real role of public note was as a necromancer in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. After Star Trek, he blew up into the leading man he is now. Now he seems to get at least two major leading man roles per year, not to mention gracing the Marvel world as Doctor Strange. He's in everything now. You can barely turn around without seeing him somewhere. His accent is cool, too.