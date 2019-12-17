The Mandatory Top 20 TV Shows of the 2010s

'Veep'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the funniest comedians of all time. She's gifted us two of the greatest TV comedies in history to prove it: Seinfeld and Veep. The latter show is a political satire and yet somehow completely believable. It's exactly what we needed, especially over the course of the last four years. The cast was impeccable from beginning to end, introducing us to several new comedic stars along the way: Timothy Simons (Jonah Ryan), Reid Scott (Dan Egan), and Sam Richardson (Richard Fleck) to name a few. Veep was the type of show you wished would never end, with a constant flow of cringe-worthy material cropping up on a daily basis from our current administration. Veep will be missed dearly.