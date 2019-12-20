Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Best Multiplayer Video Games of the Decade
Gaming is best when played with others, be it friends or random players online. With going online being easier than ever, we’ve seen more high-profile games focus on multiplayer. As a result, it’s been an incredible time to play titles online as there’s a new high-quality shooter releasing nearly every couple of months. As the decade comes to a close, Mandatory took a look at the 10 best multiplayer video games of the decade. While many of these titles also feature single-player modes, they were only judged on their multiplayer quality.
10. 'A Way Out'
It comes as no surprise that A Way Out is the best cooperative game to be released this decade as it was one of the few titles that are only playable cooperatively. The product of eccentric director Josef Fares, it's an emotional story of two prisoners that managed to escape life in jail and find out that life on the outside is even more complicated than inside the confines of a jail. Players develop a genuine bond over time as they have to work together, and it makes one of the story's twists all the more meaningful for it.
9. 'Destiny 2'
Bungie took a big risk when they separated themselves from not only Microsoft but the Halo franchise they created. However, the Destiny series has shown that they can do big things on their own. Featuring great cooperative play, and a fun suite of multiplayer modes, Destiny 2 has become one of the best first-person shooters that released this decade. No matter how one chooses to play, they'll wind up having a great time.
8. 'Fortnite'
While Fortnite didn't create or even popularize the battle royale genre, it did manage to take it to new heights. Epic has made the multiplayer mode, which sees 100 players duking it out over a huge battlefield, a household name and Fortnite is now one of the most popular brands in all of entertainment. Thanks to its fun aesthetic, it has been able to appeal to younger audiences and more mature gamers.
7. 'Gears 5'
Gears of War has always been a top-notch multiplayer game, but Gears 5 takes the series to new heights. All three of its core gameplay modes are a joy to play with others. Its cooperative campaign, competitive multiplayer, and horde mode are all a highly polished and a blast to play. Being a COG soldier has never been more fun.
6. 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe'
Mario Kart has always been a blast with friends and the Nintendo Switch installment is no different. Featuring a revamped battle mode and the ability to hold two items rather than just one, this is the definitive version of Mario Kart 8. With 64 tracks in total, it's the most content rich title in the entire series. It's also the most versatile, as it can be played locally (even without a TV), online or by yourself.
5. 'Monster Hunter: World'
Despite setting sales records in Japan, Capcom's Monster Hunter series has always had a rough time capturing a wide audience in the west. However, this all changed with Monster Hunter: World as it made its gameplay easier to get into, and much less antiquated as well. A few smart changes led to the series finally finding a home overseas, and the action RPG is best played with friends. There's nothing quite like tracking down a gigantic monster and then beating it down into submission over 20 minutes.
4. 'Overcooked'
Developed by talented indie studio Ghost Town Games, Overcooked is a cooking game that requires cooperation from up to four players. It's rather simple in concept, as players have to pass ingredients to one another, but zany obstacles make it much more challenging in execution. It winds up being one of the funniest couch co-op experiences in all of gaming, and its excellent sequel adds in online play.
3. 'Sea of Thieves'
The latest game from Rare is a real winner as Sea of Thieves allows players to live out their pirate fantasies. Sailing the sea takes a lot of cooperation as players will have to work together to fend off other pirates, solve treasure maps, and take on deadly skeletons. By never taking itself too seriously, this adventure game manages to put a smile on everyone's face that plays it.
2. 'Splatoon 2'
Most shooters are violent, but that isn't the case for Splatoon 2. Players wind up painting the environment of levels with paint in order to win, although they can also attack their opponents to disable them temporarily. Overall, it's a vibrant title that is fun to play no matter if you come out on the winning or losing side.
1. 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a real treat for gamers as there has never been a crossover on this scale. Featuring fan favorites from nearly every iconic Nintendo franchise and many third parties, it has a roster of fighters that can't be rivaled. It also features a high level of customization and character-altering stickers to unlock. On a system full of great multiplayer experiences, this manages to be the best.
