10. 'A Way Out'

It comes as no surprise that A Way Out is the best cooperative game to be released this decade as it was one of the few titles that are only playable cooperatively. The product of eccentric director Josef Fares, it's an emotional story of two prisoners that managed to escape life in jail and find out that life on the outside is even more complicated than inside the confines of a jail. Players develop a genuine bond over time as they have to work together, and it makes one of the story's twists all the more meaningful for it.