The Mandatory Top 20 Movies of the 2010s

'Midnight In Paris'

Woody Allen, the long-time weirdo, sexually confused comedy writer, and director hit a home run with Midnight In Paris. Granted, it is probably the whitest movie ever made. The story follows a semi-successful writer who is engaged to a pretty, rich girl and whose in-laws-to-be belittle him at every chance. They take a business trip to Paris as a family where they hang out with two of the most pretentious people ever, while the main character, played by Owen Wilson, falls in love with the city and slowly falls out of love with his fiance. Magically, while moping around Paris at night, Wilson's character is transported to 1920s Paris where he meets all his literary heroes who change his outlook on life when he gets back to his present time. It's a magical, mystery tour of pretentiousness.