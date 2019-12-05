RANKED! 10 Unlikely Actors We’d Kill to See Be the Next Superman

As far as anyone can tell, the world is currently without Superman. Henry Cavill insists he is returning the role (at some point); however, his participation in Netflix’s The Witcher, Michael B. Jordan’s meeting with Warner Bros, and all those J.J. Abrams reboot rumors tell a different story. It would seem that DC is looking to shake things up and give audiences a new version of the spandex-wrapped ideal that’s been shoved down our gullets for over 40 years (not that’s there’s anything wrong with that). While the internet is prone to casting the likes of Armie Hammer, Matthew Bomer, and Channing Tatum, those choices bore us. If the DCEU is going to throw Cavill in the bin like an expired battery, they better make a radical, compelling, and fun choice. Here’s our list of actors we’d like to see play the next Superman.

1/10 10. Tom Welling Tom Welling is best known for his role as an adolescent Clark Kent on the CW series Smallville. He is set to reprise his role in CW’s Arrowverse crossover this month; it would be a perfect time to upgrade the C-lister to an A-lister. Not only would this be a nostalgia trip for many fans but it could also serve as an intriguing gamble for Warner Bros. Welling’s big-screen take on Superman could satirize his smaller-screen Clark Kent— think 2012’s 21 Jump Street.

2/10 9. Henry Golding Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas star Henry Golding’s profile is rising by the second. His status as a likable leading man places him as a top (albeit unconventional) contender for the role of Superman. This, coupled with the fact that Warner Bros has recently expressed a desire for diversity in the DCEU, perfectly sets Golding up to play a new Superman—which just so happens to be the name of Superman spin-off comic featuring an Asian Superman (of sorts).

3/10 8. Jon Hamm Best known for playing the boozing, womanizing ad executive Don Draper on AMC’s Mad Men, Jon Hamm would make a great Superman. Much in the same way that DC made Ben Affleck a grizzled Batman, Hamm could play a dejected Superman. An older Superman would have to exist in the future (because he ages slower than regular humans). The DCEU could stick to the plotlines of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, Justice League, etc. and just give us a futuristic movie following an isolated Superman. Part of the appeal would surround the questions the audience has about what happened in the past: Where is Lois Lane? Batman? Aquaman?

4/10 7. John Boyega Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is about to bring John Boyega’s cash cow to a close. Boyega could keep his English accent and bring Superman to the UK or rock Finn's American swagger. Regardless, Boyega carries with him a certain charisma that would make him a perfect Superman. This would obviously also be a huge step in the right direction for diversity in the DCEU.



5/10 6. John Cena Not only does John Cena have the superhero build but also an impressive reservoir of theatrics. His comedic roles in films like Blockers, Daddy’s Home, and Trainwreck have grown into bigger projects like Fast & Furious 9 and the upcoming The Suicide Squad. Cena’s quirky Superman would be similar to Zachary Levi’s character in Shazam! "You can't see me" would take on a whole new meaning. Unfortunately, there’s probably no chance of this happening due to the fact he’s already in the DCEU.

6/10 5. Rami Malek Rami Malek could most certainty play a believable Clark Kent. As seen by his portrayal of a mentality-deranged hacker persona (Mr. Robot), Malek's range could allow for a phone booth transformation that would be all the more dramatic. His humble physique would also allow him to embody a Superman that everyone would find more relatable.

7/10 4. Michael B. Jordan Michael B. Jordan is actually a really easy choice for Superman; he’s one of the most in-demand actors right now and can bring an intimidating amount of physicality to the role (Creed, Black Panther). Still, for some reason, Jordan feels too generic of a choice.

8/10 3. Riz Ahmed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Riz Ahmed could totally play a man of steel; just give the man a protein shake and a workout regimen. While this would admittedly upset a lot of die-hard comic book fans, Superman is meant to represent immigration and assimilation (being created by two men of Jewish descent), so it’s time the character symbolized everyone.



9/10 2. Adam Driver Adam Driver would give us the emo Superman we've always wanted. All of that Kylo Ren angst could be channeled into a punk-rock-infused savior of the world. No more slicked-back haircuts and hopeful mantras. It's time for jagged bangs and practicality.

10/10 1. Rob Delaney When initial reports came rolling in that Cavill may be done with Superman, Rob Delaney took to his Twitter: “Heard they’re in the market for a new Superman. How sexy are they looking to go?” Along with the tweet was a picture of his character, Peter, from Deadpool 2, similar to the one above. A Delaney Superman would be hilarious and turn the genre on its head.

