Never Surrender: ‘Galaxy Quest’ Is the Best ‘Star Trek’ Movie of the 21st Century

By Grabthar’s hammer, Galaxy Quest shall be avenged! Seriously though, if Galaxy Quest isn’t the best Star Trek movie of the past two decades, then we don’t know what is. The story follows the washed-up cast of a canceled science fiction television series who are visited at a fan convention by real aliens. The aliens believe the series to be a “historical documents” about the exploits of the intrepid crew of the NSEA Protector, and eventually ask the actors for help in solving an intergalactic conflict. Talk about getting meta.

The great thing about Galaxy Quest is that, despite being a loving parody of shows like Star Trek and the fandom surrounding them, it’s also a love letter with genuine heart. It has a ton of laugh-out-loud comedy spread throughout. Though it was a moderate critical and financial success, people didn’t quite know what to make of the movie at first. However, audiences finally wised up and it quickly developed a massive cult following. There’s even a new documentary coming out about the fandom surrounding Galaxy Quest, aptly titled Never Surrender. To celebrate the movie’s 20th birthday, here are some of the funniest GIF moments from Galaxy Quest.

