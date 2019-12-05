10 TV Shows That Radically Altered the Perception of Underrepresented Cultures in the 2010s

'Silicon Valley'

The rise of the tech industry has opened the world's eyes over the last decade to a new type of genius leader and maker of men known as the software developer/coder/app designer. No longer will the perception of what makes a leader be based upon the ability to provide food, water, shelter, and protection from outside predators. Now our vision has developed into wiry software developers and app inventors as the providers and future leaders of our commerce-based society. Who needs action stars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Bruce Willis or Gal Godot to lead us to safety when we've got an app that will find us a rideshare or deliver us doughnuts whenever and wherever we so desire? Silicon Valley opens our eyes to a breed of humans who can solve all our problems without ever leaving the couch. All we need is the click of a button and a perfect algorithm. It's nice to finally meet these leaders of the future being portrayed so accurately on TV. Surely the real tech gurus appreciate it.