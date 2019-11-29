Mandatory Merry Marathon: 25 Holiday Movies For the 25 Days Before Christmas

The Christmas spirit doesn’t always come easy. Sometimes, you need a little help to get psyched for Santa’s arrival. Hollywood is there for you, offering up a plethora of holiday movies that’ll make you merry and fill you with warm fuzzies — or just make you laugh at the absurdity of all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. We’ve hand-picked 25 festive films to watch during the 25 days leading up to Christmas. Pour yourself some eggnog, kick up your heels, and prepare to believe in the magic of the Yuletide again.

Cover Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Mandatory Holiday Battles: Halloween vs. Christmas

1/25 'A Christmas Story' Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) tries to make it through the holidays without falling into the clutches of his bully in this Sandlot-style coming-of-age story.

2/25 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' The Griswolds are up to their eyeballs in Christmas chaos in this hilarious holiday flick.

3/25 'Bad Santa' Billy Bob Thornton is at his comedic best in this now classic holiday film about how even the worst kinds of people can be transformed through the power of Christmas.

4/25 'The Night Before' Three best friends gather for one last night of debauchery before Christmas in this Seth Rogen-led holiday comedy.



5/25 'The Santa Clause' After killing a Santa suit-clad man, Scott (Tim Allen) and his son his son (Eric Lloyd) are whisked away to the North Pole, where Scott must take over jolly old Saint Nick's duties.

6/25 'It's a Wonderful Life' A suicidal man comes back from the brink on Christmas with the help of a guardian angel in this timeless classic.

7/25 'The Muppet Christmas Carol' Jim Henson's iconic puppets recreate Dickens' holiday tale in this delightful film that both children and adults will enjoy.

8/25 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' Charlie Brown always makes the best out of whatever life throws his way, and the Christmas play he takes on in this animated film is no exception. Remember, kids: it's not the size of your tree that matters!



9/25 'Home Alone' In perhaps the best Christmas movie ever made, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) gets left at home alone while his family flies off to Paris for the holidays. Kevin's carefree fun turns perilous, however, when his house is targeted by burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern).

10/25 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) finds himself without his family again over the holidays, this time in the Big Apple. He takes refuge in the Plaza Hotel, but soon discovers the "sticky bandits" (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) are in town, too, and he's determined to stop them.

11/25 'Elf' An elf named Buddy (Will Ferrell) leaves the North Pole for New York in search of his biological father in this fan favorite holiday film.

12/25 'Gremlins' Yes, this is a Christmas movie! A father looking for the perfect gift for his son stumbles upon a "mogwai," but fails to follow the instructions for its care, resulting in a gremlin takeover on Christmas Eve.



13/25 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Jack Skellington leaves his home in Halloween Town for Christmas Town and finds a new lease on life...plus true love.

14/25 'A Christmas Carol' (2009) This dark Robert Zemeckis film stars Jim Carrey as iconic miser Ebenezer Scrooge who is haunted by three ghosts (also played by Carrey) on Christmas until he has a change of heart.

15/25 'A Very Murray Christmas' This ensemble Netflix special directed by Sofia Coppola blurs the lines between reality and fantasy in the life and career of comedy's favorite star.

16/25 'Miracle on 34th Street' After a man claiming to be Santa Claus appears in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade as well as in stores, he's incarcerated. A local lawyer comes to his defense in the hopes of proving to the world -- and a little girl -- that he's the real deal.



17/25 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' Jim Carrey takes on the role of our favorite holiday villain in this modern interpretation of the beloved Dr. Seuss story.

18/25 'Scrooged' Bill Murray stars in this hilariously dark 1988 remix of A Christmas Carol.

19/25 'Trading Places' A rich man (Dan Aykroyd) and a poor one (Eddie Murphy) swap lives around Christmastime in this '80s era comedy.

20/25 'Die Hard' Terrorists crash a holiday party and the only man who save the guests is NYPD officer John McClane (Bruce Willis) in this rare action Christmas film.



21/25 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' Get your Jonathan Taylor Thomas fix with this '90s holiday comedy that finds JTT playing a college student on a cross-country trek from L.A. to New York in order to claim a Porsche from his estranged father.

22/25 'The Christmas Chronicles' A pair of siblings plot to kidnap Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Nothing goes according to plan, but Russell gives one of the best Saint Nick performances cinema has ever seen.

23/25 'The Bishop's Wife' Bishop Henry Brougham (David Niven) is visited by an angel (Cary Grant) who promptly sets his sights on the bishop's wife in this 1947 romance.

24/25 'The Holiday' Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) swap houses for the holidays, unaware that they're putting themselves in the perfect place to meet their respective Mr. Rights (Jack Black and Jude Law).



25/25 'Holiday Inn' Two performers (Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire) fall for the same woman (Marjorie Reynolds) in this 1942 Irving Berlin musical.

Make an effort: A Mandatory Guide to Being a Classic Gentleman at Holiday Parties

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.