12 Justin Timberlake Lyrics That Might Be Used to Get Him Out of the Doghouse With Jessica Biel

Over the weekend, pop icon Justin Timberlake really proved sexy’s back while out with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. The two were spotted at a bar in New Orleans doing what drunk-as-hell co-stars do: canoodling and holding hands — which was totally innocent and not the precursor to some extramarital fun. But if it were, Timberlake should do what he does best to diffuse the situation with Jessica: use the gift of song. Keep reading to see our picks for the Justin Timberlake lyrics that might get him out of the doghouse.

Photo: David Cannon / Contributor (Getty Images)

1/12 'Funny how a few words turn into sex.' Or handholding. Right, JT?

2/12 'Ain't gonna play these games with you, but I still love you.' And that's probably because Timberlake was so drunk he doesn't even remember it.

3/12 'Don't be so quick to walk away. Gonna rock your body till the break of day.' Jessica! Think of his moves. Don't leave him yet!

4/12 'You're outta this world but you're not green. You don't know what you mean to me.' When all else fails, go cheesy. Cheating, or the appearance thereof, is a big deal and Timberlake might have to grovel.



5/12 'Don't want to think about it. Don't want to talk about it. I'm just so sick about it. Can't believe it's ending this way.' This is a man-child's typical response to an imploding relationship.

6/12 'Don't you want to feel the breeze? And forget everything, baby?' Yeah. Forget everything. So Timberlake can come home...eventually.

7/12 'And your enemies are your thoughts, baby, so just let 'em go, 'cause all I need is a moment alone.' Common sense would suggest that whatever's going on between Timberlake and his co-worker is not that innocent.

8/12 'You see these shackles, baby. I'm your slave. I'll let you whip me if I misbehave.' Perhaps all Mrs. Timberlake needs to let this go is a little light whipping of her husband.



9/12 'Girl, you know we've been together such a long, long time. And now I'm ready to lay it on the line.' Timberlake is a party machine. Either that, or he drinks too much to tell the difference between his wife and his co-star. Women!

10/12 'Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, hey. I'm tired of arguing, girl.' And if none of that works, he might as well resort to gaslighting.

11/12 'Girl, you amaze me. Ain't gotta do nothing crazy. See, all I want you to do is be my love.' Jessica, all he's asking is for you to look right past his glaring faults. Please. For the love of God.

12/12 'Cry me a river.' Oh, Britney.

Which of these Justin Timberlake lyrics do you think would win back a woman? What would you do to win back Jessica Biel? Let us know in the comments!

