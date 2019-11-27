Culture / Entertainment
Justin Timberlake

12 Justin Timberlake Lyrics That Might Be Used to Get Him Out of the Doghouse With Jessica Biel

by Sabrina Cognata

Over the weekend, pop icon Justin Timberlake really proved sexy’s back while out with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. The two were spotted at a bar in New Orleans doing what drunk-as-hell co-stars do: canoodling and holding hands — which was totally innocent and not the precursor to some extramarital fun. But if it were, Timberlake should do what he does best to diffuse the situation with Jessica: use the gift of song. Keep reading to see our picks for the Justin Timberlake lyrics that might get him out of the doghouse.

Photo: David Cannon / Contributor (Getty Images)

Which of these Justin Timberlake lyrics do you think would win back a woman? What would you do to win back Jessica Biel?

