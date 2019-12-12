Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Best Single-Player Video Games of the Decade

'NieR: Automata'

If any one game took the entire medium to new heights this decade it was Yoko Taro and PlatinumGames' NieR: Automata. The successor to a Japanese action RPG that most gamers skipped, Automata wound up surprising millions of players old and new. With its unique narrative construction and an ending twist that could only be done in gaming, it examines what it means to play a game and how players are connected through media. Beyond its stellar story, it also blends PlatinumGames' action prowess as the combat is a real standout and fun to play. From purely an artistic standpoint, it's the most important game to be released this decade. It's an essential must-play for anyone with a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC.