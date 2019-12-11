‘Dogma’ Proves to Be Kevin Smith’s Most Subversive Work of the Last 20 Years

It’s been 20 years since the release and subsequent controversy of Kevin Smith‘s subversive film Dogma and it has arguably held up better than the rest of his career. The story follows two fallen angels (Matt Damon and Ben Affleck) who attempt to exploit a loophole in the Catholic dogma in order to gain access to heaven after being banished to Wisconsin. That’s right, two of the biggest movie stars on the planet play trash-talking angels who are trying to prove that God is not infallible and it’s an absolute riot. It also features a horrifying shit demon that will forever sear its way into your brain.

Leave it to Smith to write a wholly entertaining movie that not only attempts to deconstruct religion as a whole, but to do it in a uniquely entertaining way. From the audacious Rufus (Chris Rock) and the disgruntled Metatron (Alan Rickman) to Azrael (Jason Lee) and Serendipity (Salma Hayek), this cast absolutely stacked. The ironic part of about the controversy behind Dogma is that it was written by practicing Catholic (at least at the time.) Nevertheless, Smith’s less-than-subtle brilliance here has never truly been appreciated. Here’s a look back at some of the most subversive GIF moments from Dogma.

