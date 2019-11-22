This Week in Trailers: Harrison Ford Hears the ‘Call of the Wild’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The Call of the Wild. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

The Call of the Wild

Twentieth Century Fox has revealed the trailer for the new film based on Jack London‘s 1903 novel The Call of the Wild, starring Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Cara Gee, and Karen Gillan. The film is set to open in theaters on Feb. 21, 2020.

Cats

Universal Pictures has released the official Cats trailer for Tobe Hooper’s upcoming fantasy musical adaptation. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on Dec. 20.

Antebellum

Lionsgate has released the official teaser for directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz’s forthcoming horror thriller titled Antebellum, featuring our first look singer-actress Janelle Monáe’s character. Produced by Get Out and Us producer QC Entertainment, the film is slated to hit the theaters on April 24, 2020.

Emma

Focus Features has debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen’s acclaimed 1815 comedy Emma, seeing Anya Taylor-Joy as the titular matchmaker.

The Irishman

Netflix has released the final trailer for Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese’s new crime drama The Irishman, featuring Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran as he retells the story of how he became a hitman for Russell Bufalino’s mob. The film is now showing in select theaters and will be available for streaming on Nov. 27.

