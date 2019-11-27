Culture / Entertainment
streaming

Every Streaming Service Gets Their Own Version of ‘Netflix and Chill’

by Ken Franklin

Netflix is about to have some serious competition in the streaming game and that can only mean one thing: more ways to get our freak on. We’ve rounded up the top 11 services that’ll be giving “Netflix and chill” a run for its money. The new versions may discard some of the subtleties of their predecessor, but that’s only because 2020 is all about cutting to the chase. Here’s to the future of casual hookups.

Photo: filadendron (Getty Images)

Reboot rennaissance: TV Classic ‘Mad About You’ Gets Quiet Reboot 20 Years Later, We’re Not Mad About It

Timeout: Why the ‘Saved by the Bell’ Reboot Won’t Work Now

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.