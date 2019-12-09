Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: Best Sci-Fi Action Movies of the Decade

'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes'

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes is a movie that no one really asked for, and yet Matt Reeves managed to make it one of the most compelling and dynamic sci-fi action movies of the 2010s. Not only is the film easily the best of the franchise, but it also happens to feature Andy Serkis’ most subtle and effective performance to date. There’s honestly no reason why Dawn of the Planet of the Apes should work, let alone the fact that it remains one of the best science fiction films of the decade, period.