Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Best Biopics of the Decade

3. 'Love & Mercy'

As one of the most underrated biopics of the past decade, Love & Mercy also happens to be one of the best. The film tells the story of legendary musician Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys fame, but it’s also the rare biopic to showcase two actors playing the same character, albeit at different points in his life. Whereas Paul Dano plays Wilson in the 1960s as he creates his most famous work, Pet Sounds, John Cusack plays a middle-aged version of Wilson as he struggles with mental illness in the 1980s. Ultimately, the outstanding performances from the cast culminate in a movie that is not only touching but also properly honors Wilson’s legacy.