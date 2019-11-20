Culture / Entertainment
Mad About You

TV Classic ‘Mad About You’ Gets Quiet Reboot 20 Years Later, We’re Not Mad About It

by Ken Franklin

Despite the original version of Mad About You boosting the sitcom libido of NBC between 1992 and 1999, the reboot that just drops tonight is (shockingly) not a part of the Peacock reboot army. But that’s about the only thing shocking about it. The first six episodes, found exclusively on Spectrum, reunite co-stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt for a no-holds-barred slugfest of light banter over bagels and coffee. So naturally, if you happen to get snowed in and all your other apps and devices stop working for 2 1/2 hours tonight, consider tuning in for a laugh. Just don’t expect to be wowed — which might actually be the charm of this trip down sitcom lane, reminiscent of a visit to your grandparent’s house where nothing has changed in decades. For more feelings of mild anger, check out this list of upcoming reboots below.

Photo: NBC (Getty Images)

