Culture / Entertainment
Charlie's Angels

Mandatory Movies Battles: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2000) vs. ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2019)

by Taylor Salan

Charlie’s Angels is an interesting “franchise.” Although it began as a popular television series that ran from the late ’70s to the early ’80s, it was eventually adapted for the silver screen in the year 2000. It’s been almost 16 years since the last sequel – Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle – was released, and a lot has changed in the world since. While the latest film was initially intended to be a reboot of the series, it eventually morphed into a sequel to the original films. Aside from being, well, Charlie’s Angels movies, the 2000 version and the 2019 sequel share a decent number of similarities. With that said, let the battle between the Charlie’s Angels franchise films begin!

Cover Photos: Sony Pictures

Bummer alert: The 20 Most Disappointing Movies of the Last 20 Years

Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘The Shining’ vs. ‘Doctor Sleep’

Holding both the 2000 original and the 2019 sequel up against one another, they actually aren’t that different from one another, aside from aesthetic differences. Despite what the lackluster marketing might imply, the 2019 version of Charlie’s Angels is a pretty fun movie. Just like its predecessors, the film isn’t necessarily a great movie, but it’s also not a bad movie by any means. Ultimately, both cinematic interpretations of the original TV series are fun popcorn films. It just happens that Charlie’s Angels 2000 is slightly more memorable because of its wacky stylization and fun chemistry between the three leads.

Overall Winner: Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.