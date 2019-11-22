Mandatory Movies Battles: ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2000) vs. ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (2019)

Charlie’s Angels is an interesting “franchise.” Although it began as a popular television series that ran from the late ’70s to the early ’80s, it was eventually adapted for the silver screen in the year 2000. It’s been almost 16 years since the last sequel – Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle – was released, and a lot has changed in the world since. While the latest film was initially intended to be a reboot of the series, it eventually morphed into a sequel to the original films. Aside from being, well, Charlie’s Angels movies, the 2000 version and the 2019 sequel share a decent number of similarities. With that said, let the battle between the Charlie’s Angels franchise films begin!

Cover Photos: Sony Pictures

Bummer alert: The 20 Most Disappointing Movies of the Last 20 Years

1/7 Action Charlie’s Angels, at least in the film versions, is focused heavily on the action. While the 2000 version famously implored “wire-fu” choreography for its fight scenes (due to the popularity of The Matrix), the 2019 iteration is far more grounded and modern. Even though the extremely stylized approach of the original certainly increases the fun factor, the most recent version is far less cartoonish. Winner: Charlie’s Angels (2019)

2/7 Plot, Characterization, and Themes The Charlie’s Angels franchise has never been known for delivering logical plotting. Both films revolve around chasing silly McGuffins and feature clichéd mystery elements, making them feel paint-by-numbers in terms of the storytelling and thematic elements. However, the characterization in the original is much stronger than in the new film, giving each of the titular characters distinct motivations and storylines. Winner: Charlie’s Angels (2000)

3/7 CInematography While Russell Carpenter’s cinematography in the original Charlie’s Angels is nearly as stylized as the action, it also offers a more classic blockbuster approach to the filmmaking. With that said, the visual storytelling in the 2019 sequel is far better. Shot by legendary cinematographer Bill Pope, the new film often employs wide-angle lenses and interesting lighting. In other words, it’s not only far more effective on a visceral level, but it’s also far more coherent. Winner: Charlie’s Angels (2019)

4/7 Direction Both the original Charlie’s Angels and its 2019 counterpart share several similarities. However, they also feature two completely different directing styles. Even though the tone of Elizabeth Banks’ film is far more appropriate by today’s standards, it’s also far blander than the original movie. Conversely, the tongue-in-cheek nature of the McG’s film gives it a far more self-aware vibe that makes it a more entertaining experience. Winner: Charlie’s Angels (2000)



5/7 Comedy Aside from the near-schizophrenic use of non-diegetic music in McG’s version, perhaps the most dated aspect of the original is the comedy. Any movie that includes the mere presence of Tom Green instantly dates the comedy, even if Bill Murray’s universal style of physical comedy evens out the inconsistency. Although the most recent version isn’t necessarily laugh-out-loud funny, the comedic elements work well enough to help it narrowly win this round. Winner: Charlie’s Angels (2019)

6/7 Supporting Cast As much as the Charlie’s Angels franchise is centered on its trio of leading ladies, both films feature great supporting casts. The 2019 version features a solid ensemble cast that includes Elizabeth Banks as Bosley, Djimon Hounsou as Bosley, and Patrick Stewart as Bosley, as well as other supporting players that include Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Chris Pang. Conversely, the 2000 version of Charlie’s Angels has a genuinely epic supporting cast, including the likes of Bill Murray, Sam Rockwell, Tim Curry, Crispin Glover, John Forsythe, and even Melissa McCarthy. The original film easily takes this round. Winner: Charlie’s Angels (2000)

7/7 Lead Trio and Chemistry Despite all of the other elements that comprise the Charlie’s Angels franchise, the casting and chemistry between the lead trio is crucial to its success. While the most recent film features great casting with Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott as the eponymous characters, it never allows the trio to truly explore their chemistry together since it’s essentially an origin story for the new team. The first film, however, features the near-iconic casting of Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu as the Angels. The chemistry between the three in the original film is slightly more developed, winning the film this round. Winner: Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Holding both the 2000 original and the 2019 sequel up against one another, they actually aren’t that different from one another, aside from aesthetic differences. Despite what the lackluster marketing might imply, the 2019 version of Charlie’s Angels is a pretty fun movie. Just like its predecessors, the film isn’t necessarily a great movie, but it’s also not a bad movie by any means. Ultimately, both cinematic interpretations of the original TV series are fun popcorn films. It just happens that Charlie’s Angels 2000 is slightly more memorable because of its wacky stylization and fun chemistry between the three leads.

Overall Winner: Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.