Celebrate No-Shave November With the Most Inspiring Beards (From the Least Likely of Places, Video Games)

Millions of men participate in Movember, No-Shave November, each year. That means plenty of guys that aren’t used to having facial hair have to figure out what to do with their suddenly hairy, itchy and (honestly) awkward faces. One place we recommend to look for inspiration is, strangely enough, outside of reality and into the digital realm of video games, which have featured some of the coolest and strangest beards in all of the media. With that in mind, Mandatory has taken a look at 10 of the best video game beards to ever be seen. If nothing else, just go for the Ron Swanson. Can’t go wrong with that.

Cover Photo: Rockstar Studios

Laugh it up: Funny Gaming Memes of the Week

1/10 Arthur Morgan Red Dead Redemption 2 is remarkable in so many ways, from its incredible story to its expansive Western landscape, but it also features the most impressive beard technology in all of gaming. Whether or not protagonist Arthur Morgan sports a beard is up to the player, as you can shave in-game. However, those that are too lazy to shave are treated to an incredible mane. Photo: Rockstar Studios

2/10 Barret Wallace While length is an important part of a good beard, it isn't everything. Sometimes a nicely trimmed beard can be the best look for somebody. In the case of Final Fantasy VII's Barret Wallace, his highly maintained beard makes him look like even more of a badass than he already is. Paired with a perfect fade and some great glasses, you wouldn't want to get in a fight with this dad. Photo: Square Enix

3/10 Bitores Mendez This Resident Evil 4 baddie used to be a Catholic priest before he started working with bio-weapons developer and terrorist Osmund Saddler. Now backed up by an evil cult, Mendez is a terrifying figure that winds up causing a ton of trouble for Leon S. Kennedy. While his artificial left eye is his most menacing aspect, Mendez also rocks one hell of a beard. While it hasn't been maintained highly and has plenty of split hairs, it does underscore how terrifying he is to deal with. In that regard, it does exactly what it is meant to do. Photo: Capcom

4/10 Captain John Price With a buzzed chin and one hell of a mustache that connects to his formidable mutton chops, Modern Warfare's Captain John Price has been a beard icon ever since he made his debut in Call of Duty 4. We've seen plenty of the veteran military member since then, and he's always looked fashionable despite the rigors of war. No matter what situation he's in, Price always makes sure to maintain his look. This is clearly a man with the right priorities. Photo: Activision



5/10 Cranky Kong While he is one of the few non-humans to make the list, it'd be rude to disqualify Cranky Kong. The former rival to Mario has become beloved in the Donkey Kong Country series and he shows his wisdom by dishing out valuable advice. Completing his sagely look is a long white beard that he's been growing out since his 1981 debut. He might not be a menace anymore, but his beard is certainly nothing to mess with. Photo: Nintendo

6/10 Guan Yu This legendary Chinese general wasn't only a great member of Liu Bei's army, but well known throughout the country for his beard. In fact, one of Guan Yu's many nicknames while he was alive in the second century was "Lord of the Magnificent Beard." As such, he rocks an incredible beard in the Dynasty Warriors titles, where he is a playable character. Not only can he take out hundreds of enemy soldiers, but he looks good while doing so. Photo: Koei Tecmo

7/10 Kratos While Kratos is best known for being the God of War, the latest PS4 release saw him become the "God of Beard." He has embraced his new Nordic realm by growing out one heck of a full beard that has replaced his iconic goatee. It somehow makes the Sony icon look even cooler than he already was. Photo: SIE Santa Monica Studio

8/10 Olaf Known as "The Berserker," Olaf is one of League of Legends' coolest-looking heroes. The main reason is his huge orange beard, which makes him an intimidating face to see out on the battlefield. He's been in the game since its very first season and has been a fan favorite ever since. Photo: Riot Games



9/10 The King of All Cosmos While he's often irresponsible due to his love of binge drinking, Katamari Damacy's King of All Cosmos always looks fashionable. Always rocking a magnificent cape and crown, he completes his look with a spiffy beard and pointed mustache. It's finely groomed and a beard that is fitting of the man that oversees the entire universe. Photo: Bandai Namco

10/10 Zangief This terrifying Street Fighter foe has been representing Russia since 1991. While he'd most likely top a list of the best chest hair in gaming, Zangief is no slouch when it comes to facial hair, either. His full beard and mustache complement his mohawk, and makes him a fearsome opponent. When he's not competing on the world stage, he works as a professional wrestler in his native country. Photo: Capcom

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.