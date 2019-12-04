Culture / Entertainment
comedians

Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Best New Comedians We Found in the Decade

by Erica Rivera

A lot of bad things happened in the 2010s (especially in the latter half), but comedy wasn’t one of them. This past decade has seen the rise of some of the funniest people on the planet, and the laughs they provided were much needed. Whether you like your comedy clean or raunchy, quotidian or outrageous, modern comics cover every topic capable of making you cackle. These 10 comedians stand out as the best we found over the past 10 years. Here’s hoping they keep making hilarious jokes, specials, TV shows, and movies for many years to come.

Cover Photo: Netflix

Read up: RANKED! 10 Comedian Memoirs Worth Thumbing Through

No kidding: RANKED! The 9 Best Netflix Comedy Specials

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.