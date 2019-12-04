Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Best New Comedians We Found in the Decade

Ali Wong

Ali Wong is not for the faint of heart. Her sexually explicit and expletive-laced comedy is meant to shock. After being named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch in 2011, she made the rounds on the late-night circuit and guest-starred on several comedic television shows. In 2016, her comedy special Baby Cobra debuted on Netflix; what made it so groundbreaking wasn’t just her jaw-dropping jokes but her seven-months-pregnant bump. She again combined stand-up and pregnancy two years later when she was expecting her second child in Hard Knock Wife. Most recently, she cowrote, and costarred in, Netflix original movie Always Be My Maybe, which featured a killer cameo by Keanu Reeves. If you think marriage and motherhood has tamed Wong, think again.